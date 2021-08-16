As the mayor outlines the city’s reaction to the issue, there has been an increase in the number of people killed by domestic abuse.

Later this week, Mayor Joanne Anderson is expected to provide further details regarding the city council’s response to an increase in domestic abuse in the city.

Mayor Joanne Anderson has shifted responsibility for the council’s response to domestic violence under her obligations as mayor, breaking with prior mayors and council leaders.

She’ll give her first full report on the city’s reaction to the problem at a meeting on Wednesday, as new numbers show a huge increase in domestic violence last year.

It reflects similar increases in domestic abuse across the country, as the pandemic’s aftermath and lockdowns caused havoc on many victims, largely women, and left support systems stretched to fulfill requests for assistance.

According to those who work in the field, the impact may already be seen in statistics.

Normally, Liverpool would report two or three domestic homicides in a 12-month period, but in 2020, the city had five.

“In 2020, there were five homicides (NB: the prior report reported six killings in 2020, but the coroner has since classified one case as a ‘drug related death’).”

“Police also reported two suicides in 2020 that were linked to domestic abuse. The collaboration has received recommendations for one domestic homicide and two domestic suicides since January 2021.”

Workers are also warning that the rising number of domestic killings and suicides around the country is causing delays in completing local and national evaluations, making it harder for people on the ground to obtain up-to-date information that could aid them in the future.

Domestic abuse strategy group members are expected to lay out a number of goals for the coming year, including requests for £1.5 million in “new burden” cash and £200,000 in recovery mental health support.

Evidence presented to councillors indicated that pandemic-related effects on domestic violence and response services have resulted in many victims having worse mental health and financial problems than in the past.

“DA Specialist Agencies and IDVA report increased repeat referrals, clients returning to service suffering from PTSD,” according to the report.

