Mayor Joanne Anderson says the city council has a “far way to go” in restoring confidence.

The Mayor reminisced on her first six months in office in her Christmas and New Year speech, much of it was molded by major political controversy and the pandemic’s ongoing challenges.

Liverpool was still reeling from the seismic conclusions of Max Caller’s Best Value Inspection report when she was elected as the UK’s first black female city mayor in May.

Following the arrest of previous Mayor Joe Anderson in December 2020, then-Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick launched a complete investigation of Liverpool City Council, which uncovered a “deeply concerning” picture of a council with a “dysfunctional culture of intimidation.”

In the wake of his arrest in December on accusations of bribery conspiracy and witness intimidation, Mr Anderson has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Following the publication of the report, the city council has appointed commissioners to monitor a variety of ministries, including roadways and regeneration.

Mayor Joanne Anderson explained to The Washington Newsday in October how she believes her new administration is “cleaning up decades of dysfunction.”

Looking back on her first six months in office, the Mayor struck a similar tone, emphasizing the work being done to restore the public’s faith, which had been severely damaged by the conclusions of the damning Best Value Inspection report.

“My cabinet and I am committed to working with people and partner organizations to address some of our city’s endemic concerns,” she stated.

“As an administration, we are committed to changing the council’s culture to one that works with people to ensure that everyone has a chance to succeed – people, planet, and equality are my mantras – I want to improve communities, combat climate change, and ensure that everyone has an equal footing in life.”

“We recognize that we have a long way to go in rebuilding confidence, improving the quality of new developments, rebalancing the connection between vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists on our road network, and meeting our net zero carbon objective.””

