As the man departed the city center venue, a woman screamed, “Your face has been sliced!”

A guy was cut in the face in the city center this morning, leaving him with “life-changing wounds.”

Following an altercation at the Invisible Wind Factory in the early hours of this morning, Thomas Corder, 28, had his face “slashed open.”

Thomas had gone to a performance with a buddy at the Regent Street venue, but the two became separated around 2 a.m.

This article contains photos that may be distressing to some readers.

Thomas said he got into a ‘altercation’ with another man in the venue shortly after losing his friend, but he ‘can’t even remember’ what it was about.

“I guess we were yelling about me knocking into him or something,” Thomas told The Washington Newsday. “But I honestly can’t remember, the shock has just erased it all.”

“I know there was no physical altercation, but I just remember feeling my ear flopping around and thought I’d been glassed.”

“During the confrontation, he felt something and believed he’d been bottled so he went outside and a girl started screaming at him saying ‘your face has been sliced,'” Thomas’ brother, James Croston, told The Washington Newsday.

However, it wasn’t until a half-hour later, while waiting for an ambulance, that Thomas realized the extent of his facial injuries.

“Someone showed me a picture around half an hour after it happened and I was like oh my god,” Thomas, who is from Waterloo, said. It was unpleasant because my cartilage was protruding. Thomas was brought to the Royal Liverpool Hospital after the incident before being transferred to Aintree Hospital this morning, where he was treated for a “huge slash” that stretched from his earlobe to his chin.

Following surgery today, Thomas, who lives in Ormskirk, said a surgeon told him it “seems like the slash was inflicted by a knife.”

“Because of how straight the line is, the surgeon stated it looked like a knife,” he explained.

“He said it may have been something different if it had been jagged, but it appears like it was done with a knife.”

