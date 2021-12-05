As the Man City advantage is identified, Sky pundits make title claims for Liverpool and Chelsea.

Jamie Redknapp has touted Liverpool and Manchester City as championship favourites ahead of Chelsea following their triumphs on Saturday.

In Saturday’s early kick-off, Thomas Tuchel’s side lost 3-2 to West Ham, and the two teams behind them took advantage.

Divock Origi came off the bench to score the game-winning goal in the 94th minute as Liverpool overcame Watford 3-1 at Molineux.

Because of these three results, Chelsea has dropped to third place, Liverpool has moved up to second place, and City has taken over first place, but only two points separate the three.

On Sky Sports’ coverage of Watford’s Saturday Night Football match against Man City, the ex-Liverpool midfielder predicted: “Man City are currently a joy to watch.

“I’d say they and Liverpool are currently the favorites in this competition, barely ahead of Chelsea.”

“We have three outstanding managers competing for the title this season, and we all love to see the competitive mentality at the top of the table that has been missing for a couple of years now,” Micah Richards continued.

The former Manchester City defender then went on to explain how his old club could acquire a competitive advantage over their title rivals by addressing a specific issue during the next January transfer window.

“By trying to sign a striker in the summer – people say they need one, but they didn’t play Aguero every game,” Richards explained.

“A striker, on the other hand, would take more of these chances. That is simply the case.

“In front of goal, they require that clinical edge. Especially when it comes to major teams. It’s time for you to put them away. It’s possible that this will make a difference in the key games.”