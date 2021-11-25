As the Liverpool transfer issue appears to be resolved, Kaide Gordon is reminded.

Tyler Morton made his first Champions League appearance for Liverpool against Porto on Wednesday night, after making his Premier League debut against Arsenal on Saturday.

Conor Bradley and Owen Beck, fellow academy graduates who would have been on standby to play for Jurgen Klopp’s senior side against the Portuguese side, had a different story to tell as the Reds dealt with an ongoing injury crisis and pondered how to approach what was effectively a dead-rubber match.

Instead, they were kept back for UEFA Youth League duty with Marc Bridge-Under-19s Wilkinson’s team, and the pair could have been forgiven for being disappointed at missing out on first-team opportunities.

After all, with Liverpool able to designate 12 substitutes and call on five of them in the Champions League, they, too, would have hoped to follow Morton in gaining senior continental minutes, which explains why their inclusion in the U19s’ starting line-up came as a surprise.

But, if they were, they didn’t show it after both playing vital roles in the Reds’ 4-0 victory and all but clinching at least a play-off spot for the knock-out stages.

Bradley only needed five minutes to show the exquisite accuracy that has become a signature of any young full-back going through the Liverpool system, sending the ball back for Dominic Corness to put the young Reds in front.

Meanwhile, Beck may not have had an assist, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying, as the Welshman was his team’s standout player as he constantly burst forward down the flank, linked up well with the equally impressive James Norris, and caused the Porto defense a slew of problems by beating men after men before delivering crosses into the box.

They weren't with the first team on this occasion, but such senior experience is definitely benefiting the youthful combo, as their performances at this level demonstrate why they are only just on the boundaries of the senior.