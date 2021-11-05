As the likelihood of a trade war grows, the United Kingdom rejects EU proposals on the Northern Ireland border.

As the holidays approach, a Christmas staple in Northern Ireland may be in short supply due to a dispute that might result in the suspension of a key trade clause.

The Associated Press reported that Christmas crackers, which are popular throughout the United Kingdom throughout the holiday season, may not arrive in Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland is a part of the United Kingdom, having a land border with EU member Ireland.

The probable delay is related to a customs border formed by Brexit, which offers Northern Ireland a special commercial status with open borders, but the new customs border is generating complications, according to British authorities.

The EU failed to renegotiate trade regulations with the United Kingdom for Northern Ireland. The attempt comes amid a lack of sausage in the region as a result of EU laws on chilled meats. If the talks do not work out, Britain expects the crackers will be next.

With talks stalled, the United Kingdom has threatened to terminate the Northern Ireland trade accord under Article 16 of the Lisbon Treaty. In Northern Ireland, the clause would halt trade from both sides. Article 16 triggering, according to negotiator Maros Sefcovic, “would have catastrophic consequences…for Northern Ireland.” “We are working incredibly hard to find solutions to some of the problems that have been posed to us by individuals in Northern Ireland,” EU spokesman Daniel Ferrie said. Negotiations on a trade accord for Northern Ireland will resume next week in London.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The UK government said following failed negotiations between British negotiator David Frost and his counterpart, Sefcovic, that the EU’s efforts to revise the Northern Ireland deal, which the EU described as far-reaching and unprecedented, “did not now deal adequately with the core concerns.”

Sefcovic stated that “we have seen no activity at all from the U.K. side” in addition to rejecting his offers. This is disappointing to me.” Aside from the disagreement over how to smooth goods trade in Northern Ireland, where the tortuous Brexit arrangement has included the territory in the EU’s single economic zone, both sides failed to make progress in negotiations over symbolically important U.K. fishing licenses off the coast of France.

Suspending elements of the Brexit deal under the so-called Art. 16 procedure, he argued, “is. This is a condensed version of the information.