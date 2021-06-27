As the leadership team continues to shake up, Starmer’s chief aide has moved to a new role.

It has been confirmed that Sir Keir Starmer’s closest aide has been moved to a new job in the shadow cabinet as Brexit minister Lord Frost’s opposite number.

Baroness Chapman has been removed from her position as Labour leader Ed Miliband’s chief adviser, as he continues to restructure his top team in order to avoid a repeat of last week’s dismal by-election result.

In May, Labour lost Hartlepool to Boris Johnson’s Conservatives, and current polling suggests the party is on the verge of losing another historic heartland seat when voters go to the polls in Batley and Spen.

There have been rumors of a rift between some Labour MPs and Baroness Chapman, with some in the Parliamentary Labour Party blaming her for the party’s dismal performance in local elections in May.

She is claimed to be a member of Sir Keir’s inner circle, having worked in his shadow Brexit team before becoming leader, and will now be in charge of holding Lord Frost accountable.

“I’m happy that Keir has asked me to join the shadow cabinet, to help push the Government on its post-Brexit pledges and secure a constructive future for Britain outside of the EU,” said Baroness Chapman.

“I’m also excited to be joining Labour’s front bench in the House of Lords, where I hope to work more closely with Angela Smith, Dianne Hayter, Roy Kennedy, and the rest of the team on holding Lords ministers to account.”

“Having worked closely with Jenny for some years, I’ve been looking forward to her joining our remarkable Labour Lords front bench team and the shadow cabinet,” said Baroness Smith of Basildon, Labour’s Lords leader.

Concerns have grown over Labour’s chances in the July 1 by-election in Batley and Spen, which was Jo Cox’s seat, following the loss of its erstwhile bastion seat of Hartlepool.

Kim Leadbeater, the murdered MP’s sister, is on track to lose the heartlands constituency in Yorkshire to the Conservatives, according to a new survey.

The Conservatives had 47 percent of the vote, up 11 percent from the general election in 2019, while Labour had 42 percent. (This is a brief piece.)