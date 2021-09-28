As the lava from the volcano moves closer to the sea, Spanish authorities are concerned of toxic explosions.

According to the Associated Press, lava streaming from Spain’s La Palma volcano continued to flow toward the shore on Tuesday, gaining speed and increasing explosive activity.

When lava hits the ocean, it may discharge toxic gas and trigger explosions.

The lava got within 800 meters of the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, nine days after the volcano erupted.

The volcano has spewed over 46 million cubic meters of lava, according to the Canary Island Volcanology Institute, and 6,000 people have been evacuated.

There have been no significant injuries or deaths reported, but local residents have lost their houses, farms, and means of supporting their family. Fields and irrigation systems have been devastated by the lava and ash, as well as creating major health dangers to inhabitants in the region.

Miguel ngel Morcuende, technical director of the Canary Islands emergency volcano response department, is keeping an eye on the lava’s progress and what might be able to help slow it down before it reaches the beach.

“As time passes, the lava cools and comes into contact with uneven terrain, slowing it down,” he explained. “And if it comes off the roadway it was traveling on, it will slow even more because it will spread out wider.”

Officials indicated by the afternoon that a number of factors contributed to the lava flow’s unusual speed, including its departure from a previously hardened flow. The river of cooled lava had aided the flow’s progress.

A small hill and a built-up area also stood in the way of the lava, and the coastline area is flatter than the hills down which the lava was pouring.

The slow-moving lava isn’t expected to cause a major disturbance on the coast, according to authorities. However, Eugenio Fraile, a researcher at the Spanish Oceanography Institute, told Cadena Ser radio that when the flow reaches the ocean, only experts wearing protective gear will be inside a security barrier.

The National Geographic Institute reported six earthquakes in the eruption area on Tuesday, the biggest of which had a magnitude of 3.3.

La Palma is part of the volcanic Canary Islands, an archipelago off the coast of northwest Africa, and is home to roughly 85,000 people. The island is 35 kilometers long (22 miles) and 20 kilometers wide. This is a condensed version of the information.