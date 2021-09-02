As the last troops left Afghanistan, US troops cheered and the Taliban waved goodbye.

Taliban militants waved goodbye as the last American forces prepared to depart Afghanistan earlier this week, and when the plane took off, the troops aboard erupted in celebrations, according to the Associated Press.

Before departing, U.S. military pilots and personnel went through nearly 300 things on their checklists, which took more than three hours. According to the Associated Press, as they packed up the remaining four Little Bird helicopters, they double-checked that all troops and equipment were present.

Captain Kirby Wedan of the Air Force observed, “It was a visible relief.” “You could tell they had put in a lot of effort. They hadn’t showered in a couple of weeks for the most part. They were all drained to the point of exhaustion…. You could see they were just relieved to be out of there and to have completed their mission.”

It looked like the end of the world had arrived in the form of a zombie apocalypse.

The sky was lit up with fireworks and occasional gunfire for the US forces set to make their final takeoffs out of Afghanistan, and the airstrip was littered with shattered shells of airplanes and ruined equipment. A pack of stray dogs ran about the tarmac.

The five last C-17s to leave the nation following a tumultuous and deadly airlift evacuation that marked the end of America’s involvement in the Afghanistan war were lined up on the runway at Kabul airport Monday night. There were no more rocket defense systems on the runway, and no one in the airport control center to direct them out in the closing hours.

Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Braden Coleman, who was in charge of monitoring the outside of his aircraft for artillery fire and other dangers, described the scene as “apocalyptic.”

“It looked like one of those zombie movies,” he added, describing how all of the planes had been damaged, with their doors open and wheels broken. “There was a plane that was completely destroyed. The cockpit was visible, and the remainder of the plane appeared to be the bones of a fish.”

Members of the Air Force’s 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, who flew out on the final military flights, spoke with the Associated Press on Wednesday. This is a condensed version of the information.