As the Kirkdale murder investigation enters its second day, heartfelt tributes to ‘Jay’ have been made.

‘Jay’ has been given to a guy whose body was discovered in a Kirkdale alleyway.

Following news of his death, which is currently being investigated as murder, tributes have been paid across social media.

In conjunction with the Merseyside Police investigation, a man has been arrested.

A member of the public discovered a man’s body in an alleyway just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, prompting the dispatch of emergency personnel.

He was discovered dead in a corridor between Harebell Street and Woodbine Street, both of which are located off Stanley Road.

Tributes were offered throughout social media today, as police maintained a large presence in the area.

“Rest in peace Jay,” and “rest in heaven Jay,” were among the messages left online.

Images and touching comments were shared on social media, and many people have expressed their sympathies to his friends and family.

The police investigation is still in its early stages, and the victim has yet to be named.

On Wednesday evening, detectives made an arrest in connection with the investigation.

A 22-year-old male from Kirkdale has been arrested on suspicion of murder. On Thursday morning, he was still in arrest.

Reading Street, Woodbine Street, and Harebell Street were sealed off as officers patrolled the area today as part of the investigation.

“We realize the distress this would have caused among the local community and are doing everything we can to determine the circumstances,” Detective Inspector Jennie Beck said last night in an appeal for witnesses.

“We are conducting a number of witness and CCTV investigations tonight to figure out what happened, so if you have seen anything or anyone strange in the Kirkdale area recently, please let us know and we will investigate.”

Merseyside Police can be contacted via Twitter (@MerPolCC), Facebook (Merseyside Police Contact Centre), or by calling 101 and mentioning the reference number 21000660162.

Here, drivers can upload dashcam footage for police to review.

Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.