As the killer flees on a bike, a man is shot dead in the street.

A man in his twenties was shot in the street before his assailant fled on a bike.

Just before 5.55 p.m. on Thursday, the emergency services were dispatched to Newway in the Huyton area after reports of a shooting.

The victim was shot twice in the chest and transported to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

The gunman, police suspect, was riding a motorcycle and fled the scene on Liverpool Road following the gunshot.

The victim has yet to be identified in any official capacity.

In the previous few months, there have been a number of gunshots in the Huyton region.

“Merseyside Police is committed to removing weapons from our streets because we can see the destruction they create firsthand,” Detective Chief Inspector Matt Caton told the ECHO. Tonight, a family has lost a loved one, and we are determined to uncover the perpetrator and bring them to justice.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed the shooting, saw the gunman leaving the