As the jury selection process for the sex abuse trial gets underway, Ghislaine Maxwell draws a courtroom artist.

According to the Associated Press, Ghislaine Maxwell was seen drawing in the courtroom Tuesday as jury selection for her sex abuse trial began.

Maxwell entered the courtroom wearing a black suit and hugged her lawyers before sketching the courtroom artist who was drawing her.

When Judge Alison Nathan began interrogating potential jurors to determine if they could remain impartial in the case against Maxwell, they received their first sight at the British socialite. Maxwell must be presumed innocent until a verdict is made, Nathan reminded potential jurors.

Between 1994 and 2004, Maxwell pleaded not guilty to charges that she assisted Jeffrey Epstein in grooming children as young as 14 for sexual assault.

Two recordings of the judge outlining the case and the jury selection process were presented to 600 potential jurors. Hundreds of people were fired after completing a written questionnaire. Over the course of many days, Nathan hopes to interrogate around 230 potential jurors.

For 10 to 15 minutes, each prospective juror sat alone in a jury box as Nathan asked questions from about 10 feet away.

Some potential jurors indicated they knew Jeffrey Epstein but not Maxwell, while others said they knew both.

The 12 jurors and six alternates chosen to hear the case will not be announced until November 29, when the case begins with opening statements.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The trial is set to last until mid-January.

The judge was particularly interested in seeing if any of the jury members, who were picked from all over New York City, could stay impartial after being subjected to sexual harassment or having negative interactions with law officers.

One 68-year-old Manhattan resident claimed she had been subjected to sexual harassment “in the modern sense.” However, she said that it was likely not viewed in the same light at the time, and she didn’t feel she’d ever been the subject of major harassment or abuse.

When the judge questioned a 72-year-old Manhattan man if working as the director of training and service for a high-end catering firm may impact his capacity to be fair and impartial, he seemed amused, if not slightly perplexed. Her assets, according to Maxwell, are worth $22.5 million.

With a smile, he replied, “They provided my livelihood.”

Maxwell kept an eye on the situation. This is a condensed version of the information.