As the jury deliberates, the youngsters accused of murder await their fate.

The jury in the trial of two lads accused of murdering Connor Dockerty in Huyton was dismissed today.

During an alleged “revenge” attack, the 23-year-old was stabbed four times, including in the heart.

Mr Dockerty’s murder and manslaughter are denied by two teenagers who cannot be identified due to their age.

Mr Dockerty died on April 19 in an incident near the Oak Tree bar in Kingsway, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Boy A, 15, was allegedly equipped with two knives, one of which he dropped and used to murder Mr Dockerty, according to prosecutors.

They claim Boy B, 16, “instigated” the “joint enterprise” attack after learning Mr Dockerty and his girlfriend had argued.

Mr Dockerty was stabbed by Boy A, however he claims he acted in self-defense and only had one knife.

Mr Dockerty, he claims, attacked him with a blade, and he was “fighting for his life.”

When Boy B testified, though, he maintained he didn’t see Mr Dockerty holding a knife.

Jurors went home after nearly four hours of deliberation at 11:20 a.m. today to contemplate their conclusions.

The jury will not sit on Monday, according to Judge Neil Flewitt, QC, and will begin deliberations at 10.15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Boy A has admitted to possessing a bladed instrument, namely the knife he admits to stabbing Mr Dockerty with.

He tossed the blade in a wheelie bin, where his DNA was discovered on the handle.

Boy A denies a second count of the indictment, which relates to a knife discovered on a grass verge, which he claims Mr Dockerty was carrying.

The jury was told by prosecutors that The DNA of Mr Dockerty was not found on the handle.

They claim that low-level mixed DNA results on it, due to at least two people, were “17 times more likely if Boy A contributed to that DNA than if he did not,” implying that Boy A was the one who carried both blades.

Mr Dockerty, who was on a black bike, allegedly barged past three girls, including Boy B’s girlfriend, on a small route in Kingsway and shoved or threatened to shove her into the road.

