As the jury deliberates on Kyle Rittenhouse’s verdict, Wisconsin National Guardsmen are on standby.

The Wisconsin National Guard has been activated as the case against Kyle Rittenhouse draws to a close, according to the Associated Press.

If local police enforcement wants it, Governor Tony Evers said National Guard personnel might be dispatched to Kenosha. As the jury hears closing arguments, the military are on standby. According to a statement from the governor's office obtained by Washington Newsday, the Marines will "assist local partners in safeguarding public safety in collaboration with hundreds of officers from volunteer law enforcement agencies."