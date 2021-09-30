As the jet lands in Miami, a man opens the emergency door and leaps onto the wing.

According to investigators, a passenger on an American Airlines flight unlocked the emergency door and leapt out to stroll along the wing as the plane approached the Miami International Airport terminal.

The event occurred on an American Airlines flight from Cali, Colombia, to Miami on Wednesday night.

“A passenger jumped onto the ramp after opening the over-wing emergency escape. Law enforcement officers apprehended the consumer right away. The rest of the passengers deplaned normally. In a statement, American Airlines said, “We thank our team members for their professionalism and regret to our passengers for the inconvenience.”

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, US Customs and Border Protection arrested and detained the individual.

Before being caught, the man was seen standing on the wing of the terminal by a local Miami news station.

After arriving at @iflymia on an American Airlines flight from Cali, Colombia, a passenger climbed out of an emergency window and walked onto the wing. pic.twitter.com/1nnSsBjXCb

When he was transferred to a correctional facility, the man required medical attention, according to the Washington Post. As of early Thursday, he was in the emergency room of a Miami hospital.

Police have not named the man, nor has his medical status been disclosed.

During a non-emergency, opening an airplane’s emergency evacuation door can result in prison time and a hefty fine. Interfering with flight crew members and attendants can result in a federal jail sentence of up to 20 years.