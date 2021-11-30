As the January transfer window approaches, Everton supporters send a message to the club.

Everton hasn’t won since the end of September, and with the January transfer window approaching, the Blues’ fans are clamoring for reinforcements.

Everton supporters were polled on what they wanted to see happen in the January transfer window, and the majority believe the squad requires £100 million worth of talent.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has had a difficult start to life at Goodison Park, with his club slipping to 14th in the Premier League and facing arch rivals Liverpool tomorrow night.

Nearly half of those who took part in the poll said that Benitez needs to go out and recruit three players in order for Everton to improve their poor form.

Everton fans want attacking reinforcements in January after star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been out of action for several weeks and will be sidelined for tomorrow’s Merseyside Derby.

The England international has only made three Premier League appearances this season, and replacing his 16 goals from last season will be difficult.

Although it is rare for important additions to be made in the January window due to teams’ reluctance to allow their star players leave except for a high fee, nearly half of the respondents to the study believe that signings in the winter window will freshen up the Everton roster.

Alex Iwobi, a former Arsenal player, was singled out as a player the club should consider selling.