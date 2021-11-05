As the January 4th mandate deadline approaches, more people are searching for “How To Buy Fake Vaccine Cards.”

Since President Joe Biden’s announcement on Thursday that his vaccine mandate will take effect on January 4, 2022, Google searches for the keyword “fake vaccination cards” have skyrocketed.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced the date and additional specifics for requiring organizations with 100 or more employees to ensure that workers are completely vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recently declared that health-care firms will be required to have a fully vaccinated workforce, with no choice for testing instead. The mandate will touch approximately 83 million Americans, with the harsher health-care rule affecting approximately 17 million.

The jump in “fake vaccine card” searches, which have increased by roughly 90% in the last day, is similar to the reaction when Biden originally announced the vaccine mandate in September.

The cost of false cards featuring the emblem of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rose from $100 on September 2 to $200 after the president’s declaration a week later, according to a report by Check Point Research.

According to the survey, the number of online dealers of fake cards surged by a factor of ten on Telegram, an encrypted messaging application. The number of people selling fraudulent cards online increased from 1,000 on August 10 to 10,000 on September 23.

Check Point Research also discovered a significant increase in the number of Telegram groups offering fraudulent cards.

“We saw Telegram groups with as many as 25,000-30,000 users and followers prior to the announcement,” it stated. “With Biden’s announcement, the number of subscriptions and followers skyrocketed, with some organizations reaching 300,000 followers, a figure we hadn’t seen before.” Fake vaccination cards, according to the legal firm Fisher Phillips, could create a “big nuisance” for employers, who might face fines of up to $14,000 for each breach of OSHA standards.

Companies found to have wilfully broken the laws might face fines of up to $136,000 if found guilty.

Fisher Phillips also pointed out that the CDC, a government body, is frequently featured on counterfeit cards. Misuse or falsification of government seals can result in a five-year prison sentence, according to the.