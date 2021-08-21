As the Islamic State threatens Americans still in Afghanistan, the US changes its evacuation plans.

The Associated Press reported on Saturday that US authorities are modifying their evacuation strategy in Afghanistan after learning of potential threats from the Islamic State.

Small groups of Americans and others will be given instructions on how to meet military members for evacuation, according to a government official who spoke with the Associated Press.

The US embassy in Kabul issued a warning on Saturday about “possible security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport.”

“Avoid visiting to the airport and airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a US government representative,” the embassy advised.

The evacuation comes as the US government tries to evacuate tens of thousands of Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan following the Taliban’s capture of the country last weekend.

