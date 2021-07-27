As the investigation of the US Capitol Riots begins, police testify.

A congressional investigation into the January 6th insurgency in the US Capitol began on Tuesday, with emotional testimony from police officers who were beaten during the violent riot by Trump supporters, presented in a very politicized Washington.

The work of the select committee investigating the assault has become a major political flashpoint six months after hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the seat of American democracy in the biggest attack on the legislature since the War of 1812.

“A rowdy mob was summoned to the Capitol and told to fight their way to victory in a trial by battle. In his opening address, the panel’s Democratic chairman, Bennie Thompson, said, “Some descended on our city with evident plans to disturb our democracy.”

“We know there is proof of a well-coordinated attack. We know the men and women who stormed the Capitol intended to disrupt the country’s peaceful transfer of power,” he stated.

He promised that the committee will be “driven exclusively by the facts,” adding that “politics and partisanship have no role in our investigation.”

Lawmakers were to hear firsthand stories from officers who were beaten by rioters who forced their way into the building, searched for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence, and attempted to prevent Joe Biden’s presidential election victory from being certified.

The committee was shown video of dramatic fighting scenes on the Capitol steps between rioters and outmanned police officers, as well as rebels crashing through windows and storming the corridors of Congress, yelling “Hang Mike Pence!” and asking “Where’s Nancy?” during Thompson’s opening statement.

“We’re still getting metal, sharpened objects, missiles, including bottles and rocks, as well as hand-thrown chemical-grade fireworks,” one beleaguered cop is overheard informing a supervisor over police radio.

Four police officers, including Washington officer Michael Fanone, who was stun-gunned and beaten by rioters, were scheduled to testify at the hearing, which began at 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT).

Fanone, who suffered a heart attack amid the chaos, described the battles as “the most vicious, savage hand-to-hand combat” he has ever witnessed.

Harry Dunn, a US Capitol Police officer, has testified about rioters hurling racist epithets at him and other officers, many of whom were affiliated with ultra-nationalist and white supremacist organisations.

During or immediately after the insurgency, five individuals died, and hundreds of police officers were injured.

Trump has blasted the investigation as “fake” and “very politicized,” and has attempted to pin the blame on Pelosi. Brief News from Washington Newsday.