As the investigation into the safety issue continues, the DC Train System will remain at a reduced capacity.

According to the Associated Press, the regional train system in Washington, D.C. would remain at limited capacity until at least the end of the year due to safety concerns and the global supply chain issue.

The general manager of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), Paul J. Wiedefeld, revealed Monday that the return of several of the trains to service has no specific date.

After a derailing showed chronic problems with wheels and axles, the Metro authority’s safety commission quickly ordered the withdrawal of the whole 7000-series line of trains in mid-October. The trains are the newest in the fleet, accounting for around 60% of the total.

“We are not purposely establishing timetables so that safety and good data guide our decisions,” Wiedefeld said in a statement. “However, we are cognizant that customers want the greatest service we can provide as fast as we can deliver it, and we are dedicated to rebuilding in phases.”

The worldwide supply chain issue has delayed WMATA’s plans to bring older 6000-series trains out of retirement to help fill in service gaps caused by the loss of the 7000-series trains.

“While we recognize that service is not as regular as consumers would want,” Wiedefeld stated, “we will steadily increase service reliability and frequency by adding each train as it becomes available.”

On October 12, a train car on the Metro’s Blue Line at Arlington National Cemetery went off the tracks, prompting the suspension of the majority of Washington’s Metro fleet. The car appeared to have derailed once, then reconnected with the tracks on its own before derailing again. Some people in a dark railway car were stuck in a tunnel and had to be rescued on foot.

Following the derailment, the National Transportation Safety Board discovered that the Kawasaki-built 7000-series trains had been experiencing an increasing number of problems due to a design issue that allowed the wheels to spread too wide on the axles, allowing the carriage to slip off the rails. WMATA had known about the problem since 2017, but neither the NTSB nor the WMATA board had been notified, according to NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy.

