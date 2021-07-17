As the investigation into the Euro 2020 final snafu continues, police have issued a CCTV appeal.

Detectives have released photos of ten persons they want to question about the unrest around the Euro 2020 final.

The images were released as part of a request for assistance in identifying “people who we believe have questions to answer,” according to the Metropolitan Police.

Anyone who knows the people in the photos is urged to contact the police.

A incarcerated police officer with 21 years of service is ‘properly worried’ about his time behind bars.

Last Sunday’s brawl at Wembley Stadium prompted the appeal.

Officers began the tedious process of analyzing hundreds of hours of CCTV and body-worn video evidence from Wembley Stadium and other critical sites following the event, according to the Met.

“The painstaking investigation will continue to find further people of interest or indeed other offences that may have occurred,” the statement continued.

That investigation resulted in the public release of CCTV and body-worn camera footage on Saturday night in an attempt to identify people shown.

“Following the scenes of disturbance both at Wembley Stadium and in central London, we made a commitment that those guilty would face consequences,” said Detective Sergeant Matt Simpson of the Met’s Public Order Crime Team.

“Today’s step is being done to assist us in identifying those who we believe have queries that need to be answered.

“If you recognize them, please contact them as quickly as possible.

“This investigation is still in its infancy, and I have no doubt that more appeals and arrests will be forthcoming.

“We also continue to support police action across the UK in order to identify people guilty for racist and offensive social media comments.”