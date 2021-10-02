As the inventory shortage continues, new vehicle prices in the United States have reached new highs, approaching $43,000.

According to J.D. Power, the average price of a new vehicle in September set a new high of $42,802, beating the previous high of $41,528.

According to the Associated Press, this is up about 19 percent over the same time last year, when prices broke $36,000 for the first time. According to J.D. Power, rising auto prices are driving up inflation in the United States.

According to Thomas King, president of statistics and analytics at J.D. Power, “September findings reveal that there are just not enough automobiles available to fulfill consumer demand.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Con Paulos’ Chevy business in Jerome, Idaho, sold roughly 40 new vehicles in a typical month prior to the outbreak. It was only six in September. He now has no fresh inventory, and every car, truck, or SUV on order has been fulfilled.

What happened at his dealership, approximately 115 miles (185 kilometers) southeast of Boise, was replicated across the country last month, when manufacturing closures caused by a deepening global scarcity of computer chips slowed new vehicle shipments in the United States.

According to J.D. Power, U.S. automakers sold little over 1 million automobiles in September, for a 12.2 million annual sales pace. That’s 4 million fewer than the annual rate for September of last year, and 4.9 million fewer than the pace for September of this year.

J.D. Power forecasts sales to drop just over 13% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

On Friday, automakers released some disappointing figures. GM, which only counts sales quarterly, reported an almost 33 percent drop in deliveries from July to September of last year. Stellantis, previously Fiat Chrysler, had a 19 percent drop in quarterly sales, while Nissan saw a 10% drop in sales.

Forecasters predict September sales to be down roughly 25% from last year, as chip shortages and other parts-supply interruptions whittled down the options on dealer lots and drove up prices to new highs. Many disgruntled customers sat on the sidelines, waiting out a supply bottleneck that has plagued the business since late last year.

Honda’s sales in the United States plunged over 25% last month, and were down 11% for the quarter. Sales at Toyota were down 22% in September but up just over 1% in October. This is a condensed version of the information.