As the infrastructure vote approaches, Manchin says it will be “impossible” to meet progressive demands.

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia may have just dashed Democrats’ hopes of enacting a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan this week, which is a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Progressive Democrats have stated that they will oppose the infrastructure bill unless progress is made on a separate, $3.5 trillion social safety net extension that is also on Biden’s agenda.

But when reporters asked if it was conceivable ahead of a House vote on the infrastructure plan he has championed on Thursday, Manchin laughed.

“No! “It’s not possible,” Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, told reporters at the United States Capitol on Wednesday. “What you could do is sit down and negotiate in good faith [on the other bill]while passing infrastructure.”

After numerous delays, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has scheduled a vote on infrastructure for Thursday, reasoning that the Senate should be able to provide more specifics on the second government welfare package, if not a final proposal, by then.

Pelosi didn’t rule out delaying the vote on Thursday when asked by reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Pelosi stated, “We take it one step at a time.”

Manchin, likely the most conservative Democratic senator, has met with White House officials this week to try to reach an agreement on the bigger idea, but no compromise has been achieved that meets the objectives that progressives have laid out and reiterated numerous times this week.

Officials haven’t even revealed a monetary amount they’re aiming for, as Manchin and Arizona Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema have declared they won’t support the bill’s $3.5 trillion price tag and reject some of its provisions.

Manchin said on Wednesday, “I’m always willing to deal in good faith.” “The basic line is that I’ve been extremely forthright and transparent with them, and they know precisely where I am.”

Because he sought to separate the two legislation, Manchin claimed he was unaware that they were connected.

During Wednesday’s press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki minimized the standoff and what it implies for Biden’s plan.

“We’re not done with this,” she told reporters, “the president has been clear about his commitment to getting both components through.” “Right now, his concentration is on how to move both of these pieces of legislation forward. This is a condensed version of the information.