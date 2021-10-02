As the infrastructure stalemate continues, Biden’s approval rating falls among Democrats, according to a new poll.

According to a new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, Democrats have been dissatisfied with President Joe Biden’s performance since July, with his popularity rating dropping seven points among the party.

In July, 92 percent of Democrats backed Trump, but as of September 27, that percentage has dropped to 85 percent as he grapples with issues such as infrastructure, economic legislation, immigration, and the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Associated Press, only 47% of Americans approve of Biden’s economic management. The figure was 60 percent in March, but it is now similar to what was reported in August.

The decline in approval comes as Democrats scramble to preserve a bipartisan infrastructure bill that is in jeopardy due to provisions in a separate budget deal connected to Biden’s social policy and climate change that have splintered the party.

The $1 trillion infrastructure proposal, which has already cleared the Senate 69-30, contains $550 billion in new federal funding to rebuild roads, bridges, and transit systems, as well as increase broadband access and build electric vehicle charging stations. It now goes to the House of Representatives for a vote.

The bipartisan deal focuses on physical infrastructure, while the Build Back Better Act, a separate $3.5 trillion proposal centered on “human infrastructure,” would boost the child tax credit, support paid leave programs, and address climate change.

Democrats will need the support of moderates Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who have previously warned the plan is too broad, for the vote to pass.

Progressives, on the other hand, are determined that they would not vote for the public works measure until Biden’s larger package is assured, according to the Associated Press, resulting in a deadlock.

On Friday, press secretary Jen Psaki stated, “We’ve made some progress.” “Compromise necessitates everyone putting up a little effort. That’s where we’re at right now.”

The talks are still continuing on as of Friday evening, with Biden still in Washington.

But the president’s popularity didn’t only dwindle within his own party.

From July to September, the president’s approval rating among independents fell from 62 percent to 38 percent, while Republican support fell from 15 percent to 11 percent.

Biden’s overall approval rating has also dropped.

