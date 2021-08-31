As the Indoor Mask Mandate takes effect, Chicago issues citations to 20 businesses.

Chicago imposed an indoor mask requirement on August 20, and businesses are already feeling the effects.

According to NBC 5 Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office reported that between August 20 and August 29, the city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) issued 20 citations for failing to comply. “Notices to rectify” have been issued to a total of 16 businesses.

“As incidences continue to rise in Chicago, BACP is putting all venues on high notice and letting them know that we will be strictly enforcing the City of Chicago mask mandate,” Lightfoot’s office stated in a statement.

“All indoor public locations, including bars and restaurants, gyms, condo and multi-residential complex common areas, and private clubs,” Chica says. Masks have been required in places such as public transit, hospitals, and schools even before the current regulation.

The guideline allows for the removal of masks in specific instances, such as when persons need to eat or drink. Customers receiving specialized services that require their face to be revealed, such as facial treatments and beard grooming, can remove their masks indoors.

Illinois enacted a similar indoor mask rule for the whole state on Monday.

During the first weekend that the Chicago rule was in place, the BACP conducted 55 investigations of potentially infringing businesses. As a consequence of the investigation, 16 citations and eight notices to correct were issued. The latter were cited for, among other things, neglecting to provide information stating that masks would be necessary indoors. There were a total of 61 investigations conducted.

“With the highly transmissible Delta variant driving case rates to climb, now is the time to re-institute this step to prevent further spread and save lives,” Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement. “We’re keeping a close eye on the data in the hopes that this is just a blip on the radar and that we can bend the COVID curve in the same way we have in the past.”

As the Delta strain has spread across the country, states and territories including as Oregon, Louisiana, Hawaii, Nevada, Washington state, and Washington, D.C. have adopted further mask restrictions regardless of vaccination status. In New York, California, Connecticut, and Illinois, only the unvaccinated are subject to laws. For example, San Francisco, New York City, and Honolulu have.