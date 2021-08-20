As the ICU reaches capacity, a Miami-area doctor describes the Delta variant as “faster than a cheetah.”

The extremely contagious Delta version of COVID-19, according to a doctor working in a Florida intensive care unit, is “more aggressive” than prior strains of the virus.

“It’s as swift as a cheetah. Dr. Wallace Thomas of the Miami-area Larkin Community Hospital told NewsNation Now on Thursday that “people 50 years old come in here and die in two or three days.”

Many of the patients in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) are younger. According to NewsNation, the majority of the patients are on ventilators, and even those who aren’t are having trouble breathing.

“There is still no assurance that someone who comes to the ICU will exit the ICU,” Thomas remarked.

He added, “[One] gentleman contracted COVID, experienced respiratory failure, and became quite sluggish.” “It’s been weeks since he’s been intubated.”

Of recent weeks, the Delta variation has caused a substantial increase in COVID-19 infections in Florida and around the US.

The Florida Hospital Association said on Tuesday that 16,521 persons have been admitted to hospitals with COVID-19, with only 8.2 percent of the state’s ICU beds available.

In the coming week, more than 75 percent of the state’s hospitals are likely to experience a “serious staffing deficit,” according to the organization.

“There is no doubt that many Florida hospitals are stretched to their extreme limits,” said Mary Mayhew, the association’s president and CEO, on Tuesday. “While hospitalizations continue to rise, three out of four Florida hospitals foresee severe staff shortages in the next seven days, up nearly 10% from last week, and half of our institutions will no longer accept transfer patients from other facilities,” says the report.

COVID-19 has also been circulating throughout Florida’s educational system. Nearly 1,500 children and over 500 school staff members had tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has been chastised by some doctors for his reaction to the pandemic. DeSantis just prohibited school districts from requiring teachers to wear masks in front of children.

More than 800 physicians signed a letter last week urging the governor to rescind his moratorium on school mask regulations and “do far more to get vaccinations into people’s arms,” according to the Committee to Protect Health Care.

“As the virus spreads across Florida, health-care providers are scrambling to keep up. This is a condensed version of the information.