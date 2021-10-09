As the hospitality business is ‘on its knees,’ a restaurant has been forced to close.

Because the “hospital industry is on its knees,” a popular restaurant has temporarily closed.

The team behind The Seafood Kitchen, which is located on Liverpool Road in Crosby, posted on Facebook: “Unfortunately, due to staffing concerns, we will be temporarily closed for the next week or two.

“The hospitality business is on its knees due to staffing and delivery challenges, as most of you are certainly aware.

“We have no choice but to close for the time being due to a chronic personnel shortage at The Seafood Kitchen until this is remedied.

“When we do reopen, we need to make sure we have a full employee quota so we can stay open instead than trying to stay open with skeletal staff.

“It would be an understatement to say that the last several weeks have been difficult, with significant ramifications currently hurting our sector.

“Please continue to support all of the other local independent businesses in the region; chances are they are going through something similar to us behind the scenes and would appreciate your help as well.

“Many thanks for your continuing support; we’ll be back as soon as we can.”

Many individuals flocked to the page to leave comments.

“Such a shame to realize how much our local companies are struggling right now, hoping things will improve soon,” one woman remarked.

“We had a fantastic supper here last week, can’t wait for you to return,” added another.

A person wrote: “Those delicious oysters will have to be put on hold for the time being. Man, these are trying times.” The eatery is hoping to reopen as soon as possible.

Shortages have led venues across the UK to close or limit trading hours, according to The Caterer, while a widely reported shortfall of HGV drivers has resulted in shortages of some materials and products.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) director-general has warned that the staff crisis might endure up to two years.

Tony Danker, the director-general, stated: “During the epidemic, many foreign employees in the UK departed, harming industries including as hospitality, logistics, and food processing. Furthermore, new immigration laws make replacing individuals who have departed more difficult.”