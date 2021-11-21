As the ‘horror’ of Liverpool’s New Chinatown continues, fury grows.

After three more years of delays, there is rising concern about the city’s New Chinatown site’s future.

After the proposal became engaged in controversy, Great George Street Developments (GGSD) purchased the site from North Point Global (NPG) in 2018.

On the area near the Anglican Cathedral, GGSD presented their own plans to build hundreds of additional houses and shops. GGSD executives met with The Washington Newsday in February of last year and stated that they were totally dedicated to completing the project.

Following the breakdown of a fraud investigation, a crisis management agency defends businessman Peter McInnes’ role.

The Washington Newsday can now reveal the following information:

The Great George Street Project Limited has been assigned a receiver for Cambridge and Counties Bank.

GGSD has not started any physical work on the site yet.

The corporation owes £14 million in debt.

Liverpool City Council owes roughly £950k in total, plus interest.

Around £6 million is still owing to the buyers.

The Great George Street Project Ltd, which owns GGSD, is late in reporting its accounts.

Great George Street Project Phase One Ltd, Great George Street Project Phase Two Ltd, and Great George Street Project Phase Three Ltd are sister firms that have filed their accounts late and have no directors.

GGSD hired Liverpool-based Crossfield Construction to do some minor work on the site in order to help ‘discharge planning conditions.’

Now, Liverpool’s Liberal Democrat leader, Richard Kemp, has expressed concern about GGSD and its future.

“Two years ago, I cautioned about the difficulty of investing in a fledgling company,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“It was issuing two-year loan notes (a form of bond) at ten times the rate of interest that banks were paying at the time.”

“It’s hardly surprising that it’s late in submitting its accounts to Companies House, and that affiliated companies have no directors.”

“At a broader level, I reiterate my proposal for such investments to be regulated by a body such as the Financial Conduct Authority.” For the government to do nothing, too many people have lost money in the UK, and Liverpool has been at the center of those losses.” A representative for New Chinatown Buyers, a firm that represents investors. “The summary has come to an end.”