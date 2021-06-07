As the Home Office faces legal action, more child migrants arrive in Dover.

Migrant children wearing lifejackets have been arriving in Dover since crossing the English Channel on Monday, according to local children’s services.

After undertaking the treacherous 21-mile voyage across the river, a small child with bare feet was observed being brought ashore.

Kent County Council has threatened legal action against the Home Secretary, claiming that its services for unaccompanied child migrants are under severe strain.

The Home Office has been urged to enhance money for youngsters who arrive in the UK “totally alone and terribly vulnerable,” according to charities.

On Monday as well, police c