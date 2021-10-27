As the holiday season approaches, a viral TikTok video shows Walmart withholding PS5s.

As the holiday season approaches, a viral TikTok video has surfaced depicting an unnamed Walmart warehouse filled of PS5s.

Hundreds of PS5s are placed on shelves that soar to the roof in the video, which was submitted by TikTok user Hisham Hasan @hishamhasan3. “This is why ya’ll don’t have the PS5 because Walmart is hogging all of them,” says the superimposed text in the video. Following the release of the video, a lot of TikTokers expressed their displeasure with the game consoles that were sitting idle inside the warehouse.

#fyp #walmart @hishamhasan3 “I work for a Walmart distribution center as well, and it’s the same there,” JaniceTikTok user @chrispatrick commented. Because of scalpers, they only release a small amount at a time.” “That warehouse supplies all their stores,” another TikTok user, @BillyB, said. This isn’t even a “gotcha” situation. Amazon has a lot more.

“I work at a Walmart warehouse and this is true,” TikTok user @savythesavage concluded. The same goes for Xboxes.” The video has currently received over 5.3 million views, over 500,000 likes, and over 6,000 comments.

The TikTok video becomes viral at a time when Sony is dealing with PS5 restocking delays that will last until the end of the fiscal year in 2022.

Hiroki Totoki, Sony’s Chief Financial Officer, talked at a confidential briefing in May 2021 about the PS5 game console’s condition.

“I don’t think demand is going to slow down this year, and even if we obtain a lot more devices and make a lot more PlayStation 5 units next year, our supply won’t be able to keep up with demand,” Totoki said, according to Bloomberg.

In July 2021, Arthur Gies, Wirecutter’s editor of computing and network coverage, published a guide on how to pick the best PS5. On September 23, he offered tips on how users might get their hands on the forthcoming PlayStation 5 via Twitter and the Wirecutter website.

“I’ve purchased six PS5s and eight Xbox Series X consoles for friends and family, and what I’ve found that works is to create accounts with all of the main shops and make sure your payment and shipping information is up to date,” Gies said.

Customers should also avoid using PayPal throughout the checkout process, according to him. This is a condensed version of the information.