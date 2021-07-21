As the heat wave continues, Highways England issues a plea to drivers and offers advice.

Highways England has made a plea to drivers – as well as tips on how to deal with the sweltering temperatures – as another hot week is anticipated for huge sections of the UK.

With the lifting of restrictions on Monday and the end of the school year, roadways are expected to be very congested in the coming days.

The Met Office issued the first ever amber alert for excessive heat earlier this week, which included the South West, huge areas of Wales, and parts of southern and central England and was expected to linger until later this week.

As a result, the following recommendations have been made.

Before embarking on any journeys, do the following preparations:

Bring a few bottles of water with you to stay hydrated; Plan ahead of time and allow plenty of time for travel; Check your destination’s weather forecast; Check travel conditions before leaving and throughout journeys whenever it is safe to do so; Check that you and your vehicles are ready to travel – https://highwaysengland.co.uk/safetychecks/

“Our primary focus is safety, and we want all drivers to get at their destinations safely during the hot weather.

“I would advise people to stock up on water and check their cars, particularly tyre pressures and tread, oil levels, and coolant,” said Dan Lacey, National Network Manager for Highways England.

“We are making measures as a firm for the safety of our roadworkers working in great temperatures, and we urge that individuals traveling on our network do the same.

“We’re seeing a lot of people taking staycation trips, particularly to the South West, during the epidemic and foreign travel restrictions.

“Because we and our recovery partners are responding to a rising number of breakdowns, we’re urging people to check their cars, analyze travel conditions, and be prepared before they leave.”

The Met Office website has further weather advice and information. Highways England will also provide traffic reports on its regional Twitter accounts on a regular basis.