As the group raises commotion, a teen pulls out a’machete’ from his jeans.

At around 9.30pm on Saturday, November 13, police were alerted to reports of anti-social behavior involving a group of around 20 young people on Shaw Street in Warrington.

The gang was “shouting and causing a nuisance,” according to authorities, who approached them and requested them to leave, according to the caller.

“I realize the anxiety this incident is likely to generate, and we are doing everything we can to figure out what happened,” Inspector Ruth Atherton said.

“We haven’t had any complaints of events of this type, but patrols have been increased in the area to reassure local residents.”

At around 12 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, police detained an 18-year-old man in Latchford, Warrington, on suspicion of affray and knife possession.

He has now been released on bail pending the outcome of the investigation.

Cheshire Police stated in a statement: “Following reports of a teenager with a knife in Culcheth, police are appealing for information and camera evidence.

