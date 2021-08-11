As the group flees the crime scene, neighbors hear “ten gun shots.”

Neighbors described how they were terrified as “ten gun shots” went out in their neighborhood just before a band of men fled the scene.

After shots were fired at around 12.30 a.m. today, police and forensics remain in a cordoned-off area off Kirkstone Road North in Litherland.

Merseyside Police confirmed “males wearing dark clothing” were spotted racing from Kirkstone Road North through Cumpsty Road, towards Gorsey Lane, in a search for the gunman or gunmen.

In what police described as a “very irresponsible” and targeted attack, no damage was detected and no one was wounded, according to detectives.

Residents who awoke to the crime scene this morning expressed their amazement, telling The Washington Newsday that they heard up to “10 gun rounds” at 12.30 a.m.

“I heard the firearms in Litherland this morning, and my autistic son is quite scared,” one neighbor said. There were a couple black bikes on the road with black-clad lads.”

“Police attended and evidence consistent with bullets being fired was found,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday. There were no casualties or property damage recorded.

“Officers are still on the site conducting CCTV, forensic, and witness investigations, as well as reassuring the local community.”

CCTV, forensic, and witness investigations are all underway.

“We are in the early stages of an inquiry into the incident in Litherland last night, and we are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone with any information,” said Detective Chief Inspector Matt Smith of our Firearms Investigation Team.

“Check your CCTV, dashcam, or other devices and come forward if you saw or heard the incident or anyone fleeing.

“At first glance, this appears to have been a targeted attack, which thankfully did not result in any injuries.

“Firing a pistol in a residential neighborhood is incredibly dangerous and might have resulted in tragedy, therefore if you have any information, please contact us and we will take steps to discover and prosecute those responsible.”

Anyone with information should contact the police department’s social media bureau through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook’Merseyside Police Contact Centre’, quoting reference 21000558293.

