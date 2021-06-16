As the government recommends individuals to travel as little as possible, a full list of new Covid measures for Liverpool City Region has been released.

The Liverpool City Region is once again trying to contain the coronavirus and is the subject of fresh government instructions.

The government has released a new package of help to local authorities, as well as fresh instructions for local residents, since cases of the highly transmissible Delta form have been reported across our metro region.

The Department of Health confirmed today that the new measures will apply to all six boroughs of the city region (Liverpool, Wirral, Knowsley, Sefton, Halton, and St Helens), as well as adjacent places such as Warrington.

They will be in the same group as Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

There is updated advise for persons living in these vulnerable locations, as well as a variety of support options such as surge testing, tracing, isolation support, and optimizing vaccine uptake.

People in locations where the Delta strain is rapidly spreading should try to limit their movement in and out of these areas, according to the government.

People should aim to meet outside whenever possible and preserve a distance of two meters between themselves and strangers.

There is advice to get tested twice a week and to isolate if you are positive, to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and to work from home if possible.

Increased efforts will be made to persuade residents to acquire the Covid-19 vaccine to help protect them from the virus across the entire City Region, which includes Halton, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens, and Wirral.

Extra capacity will be made available in areas with high infection rates, as well as ensuring that contact tracing capacity is sufficient to satisfy demand.

Public health officials are also working with schools to see what additional measures can be implemented to help reduce the spread of the virus, such as encouraging students to cover their faces in public areas and possibly reintroducing supervised in-school testing for the remainder of the summer term.

“The latest spike in cases is highly alarming and serves as a harsh reminder that Covid-19 has not gone away,” said Matthew Ashton, head of public health for Liverpool.

