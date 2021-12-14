As the government modifies the restrictions for traveling overseas, the red list is updated.

The government has made significant adjustments to the Red List, giving those who want to travel overseas additional options.

Six new countries were added to the list on November 25, over a month after all countries were removed.

South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, and Zimbabwe were among them.

Angola, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, and Zambia have all joined the list since then.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced today (Tuesday, December 14) that all countries would be removed from the list.

Mr Shapps stated in a series of tweets: “ALL 11 nations will be removed from England’s travel blacklist at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15th.

“All present TESTING procedures will be evaluated in the first week of January.

“As always, we will keep all of our travel restrictions under review and may impose more limitations if necessary to protect public health.”

Anyone arriving from any of those countries will not be required to stay in a quarantine hotel starting at 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Regardless of vaccination status, everybody arriving in the UK will be obliged to take at least one PCR test.

Before arrival in the UK, travelers must produce proof of a negative pre-departure test, either a lateral flow or a PCR, taken no more than 48 hours before departure.

Travelers must also segregate themselves until the results are received.

You cannot utilize NHS testing to test for travel, and the findings will not be accepted. A PCR test must be ordered from a private test provider.

On day eight following arrival, anyone who hasn’t been properly vaccinated will be required to take a second PCR test.