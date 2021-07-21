As the government abandons hands, face, and space, a new Covid motto emerges.

According to reports, the government is planning to replace the Hands, Face, Space tagline with a new mantra aimed at relieving the lockdown.

Boris Johnson has utilized short slogans to convey essential ideas throughout the Covid campaign.

The move began with the Prime Minister’s announcement of the first lockdown, in which he urged everyone to “Stay Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives.”

Last May 10, the message changed from “Stay Alert, Control the Virus, Save Lives” to “Stay Alert, Control the Virus, Save Lives.”

Hands, Face, Space was eventually updated, urging individuals to wash their hands frequently, cover their faces in public, and put up with social distancing.

However, in England, the rules on masks and distancing were repealed in the most recent round of lockdown lifting, which began on July 19.

According to the New York Times, preachers will urge people to “keep life flowing” this summer as the “hands, face, space” phrase is phased out.

It comes as the number of positive Covid cases continues to rise, with 46,558 new infections reported on Tuesday and tens of thousands of cases reported every day this month.

The figures are the highest since the country was placed on lockdown in January.