As the GOP opposes Biden’s nomination for Bank Regulator, a 32-year-old paper on Karl Marx surfaces.

Because of opposition to President Joe Biden’s choice, a normally low-profile post in the financial system has gotten more attention than usual.

Biden selected Saule Omarova, 55, to be the next comptroller of the currency in September, putting her in charge of a federal department that oversees the financial industry. Omarova has a chance to become the first woman and person of color to lead the agency, which was founded in 1863 by the National Currency Act.

Some of the opposition to Omarova’s nomination originates from her earlier criticism of the banking industry, which might make her a severe regulator of Wall Street, according to The Associated Press. Some Republicans and conservative media sites have questioned Omarova’s background and what they believe it means for her views on banking in the United States.

Omarova was born in Kazakhstan during the Soviet Union and moved to the United States in 1991, where she worked as an attorney and law professor at Cornell University. She has testified as a financial regulations expert on multiple occasions and served as a special advisor in the Treasury Department under George W. Bush’s presidency.

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey sought a copy of a graduation paper she wrote about Karl Marx “in the original Russian” when she was an undergraduate at Moscow State University in a letter to Omarova after she was nominated, according to the Associated Press.

The paper Toomey referred to was part of her mandatory curriculum as an undergraduate, and Omarova doesn’t understand how it is relevant to her present nomination, she told The Associated Press.

“You write exactly what you were supposed to. This was not a country where you could express your opposition to the dictatorial regime “she stated “To be honest, it’s astonishing that this paper has returned from the dead after 32 years.” As part of the nomination process, Omarova will testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

However, Republicans and the financial industry have voiced strong resistance to her nomination, with Democrats claiming that some of the criticism mirrors the post-World War II Red Scare.

