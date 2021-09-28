As the GOP blocks a bill to end the shutdown, Mitch McConnell accuses Democrats of “playing politics.”

As a game of brinkmanship between the parties threatens a budget crisis, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has accused Democrats of “playing politics” by rejecting a GOP proposal that he said may avoid a potential government shutdown.

On Monday, no Republicans voted in favor of a Democratic bill that would fund the government through December 3 and suspend the debt ceiling until 2022. It has increased the pressure on Congress to enact a measure by Friday to avoid a partial government shutdown.

However, after a 48-50 vote, far short of the 60 needed to pass, the Kentucky senator blamed the Democrats, claiming they were to blame since they had known for two months about the GOP’s opposition to raising or suspending the debt ceiling, but went through with the vote anyway.

Democrats disputed McConnell’s statement on the Senate floor that Republicans would support a nearly identical temporary spending plan that did not raise the debt ceiling.

“If the Democrats will let us,” he continued, the Senate might move forward with such a plan. He continued, “We are not going to let Democrats lift the debt ceiling while they create a reckless taxing and spending spree of historic proportions behind closed doors.”

However, after Republicans stopped the bill, McConnell blamed the Democrats.

“Democrats in the Senate obstructed a clean bill to finance the government tonight. He tweeted on Monday night, “They had an opportunity to take a bipartisan step toward ensuring there would be no shutdown, but instead they are playing politics.”

Along with the immediate prospect of a partial shutdown, there is also the longer-term difficulty of dealing with the country’s borrowing ceiling, which is being debated amid disagreements over a $3.5 trillion package and a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

In the midst of a barrage of insults, Democrats cautioned that the GOP's rejection of their proposals put the country closer to a historic default, with the Senate.