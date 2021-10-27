As the goons draw in, a warning is delivered to the residents.

As crime rises, urgent letters are being sent to homes as a warning.

After a night of bike and auto thefts, Merseyside Police have sent out “burglary alert warning letters” to residents in Birkdale, Southport.

The burglary of two cars from an address in Birkdale just after midnight on Sunday, October 24 is being investigated by police.

After forcing a back door lock and swiping the automobile keys that were hung up, the criminals took the white Audi Q3 and the black Audi S3.

The investigation into the burglary has begun, with letters being addressed to residents in the area requesting witnesses and CCTV footage.

Police are also recommending persons who own high-value vehicles to install a tracker or use more basic security measures such as driveway posts, steering locks, or wheel clamps.

Merseyside Police are also investigating three shed burglaries, the first of which occurred on Claremont Road in Birkdale overnight on Saturday October 23 and Sunday October 24.

Two more were later reported on Montrose Drive and Cambridge Road between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.

Two bikes and electrical equipment were stolen during the burglary, which looked to be the major objectives.

Officers noticed a decrease in stolen bikes, with 15 bikes recovered in a matter of months, but early indications show that the same people are getting back into the business ahead of Christmas.

"In addition to this, we are also investigating three shed burglaries," Sefton Police wrote on Facebook.

“Two more were reported on Montrose Drive and Cambridge Avenue between midnight and 6:00 a.m. Two bikes, as well as some electrical equipment, appear to have been the main targets of these crimes.

“A garage alarm went off at one place, and the perpetrators fled empty-handed.”

“PCSOs have called the victims and distributed letters in the surrounding communities, requesting witnesses and/or CCTV footage.”

