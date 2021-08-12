As the GCSE results come in, students all throughout Liverpool are ecstatic.

As GCSE results were announced across the UK this morning, students in Liverpool rejoiced.

GCSE results across the country have mirrored the pattern set by A Levels earlier this week, reaching record highs.

This is the second year that teacher assessments have been utilized to decide student marks as a result of the pandemic’s massive disruption of schools and exams.

READ MORE: A violent beating by a father in a ‘love triangle’ street brawl

After an exceptionally difficult year, many students and teachers in Liverpool were able to celebrate great scores.

Daniel McAvoy, a student at Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School, was among them.

Daniel, 16, said he was’made up’ with his results after performing better than he expected.

“It was frustrating sitting in your room for six hours a day completing online lessons,” he recalled, “but it pays off when you see what you got.”

One school, St Nicholas’ Academy in Garston, reported a rise in the percentage of students receiving higher grades (7 to 9) in English language, mathematics, biology, chemistry, computer science, and history.

After two academic years of being severely impacted by Covid-19, headteachers around the city commended students on their accomplishments.

In addition to their schoolwork being disrupted, many students have been socially isolated from their peers and have missed out on end-of-term celebrations this year due to an increase in cases.

Students had been “justly rewarded with good results,” according to Michael Sutton, principal at King David High School.

More than a third of students received at least seven grades of 7 or higher.

Eleanor Barton-Cooke, who received nine grade 9s and an 8, Felicity Wilson-Scott, who received nine grade 9s and a 7, and Ruby Hollett, who received nine grade 9s, were among the top scorers.

“Over the previous two, extraordinarily hard years, we have seen these kids rise to the occasion and work persistently and flexibly to ensure that they continue to excel,” Mr Sutton said.

“I appreciate all of the staff’s efforts and am looking forward to having so many of our students back into our Sixth Form, as well as those who will be joining us for the first time.”

“The summary comes to an end.”