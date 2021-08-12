As the game hunting season opens in Scotland, protesters gather.

The grouse shooting season in the United Kingdom is set to open on Thursday, marking the start of the “Glorious Twelfth,” as it is known among game hunters.

However, there are concerns about the practice’s environmental impact, and the Scottish Government plans to implement a licensing system to regulate grouse hunting.

Ministers have raised concerns over illegal raptor harassment on or near grouse moors, as well as muirburn, or the practice of burning heather moorland to generate new growth for game and cattle.

Extinction Rebellion, a protest organization, has placed a giant “don’t shoot” sign in the hills near Dundee Airport to show its opposition to grouse hunting.

Grouse shooting supporters claim that the sector generates millions of dollars in revenue each year and supports roughly 2,640 jobs in Scotland.

On Wednesday, head keeper Drew Ainslie and assistant factor Ed Brown of Roxburghe Estates in the Scottish Borders were out on Byrecleugh Moor conducting final assessments of the number of adult birds.

“After the last 18 months of upheaval, the grouse season earnings will be a lifeline for small businesses, hotels, and pubs in the area,” Mr Brown added.

“Spending during the season provides a much-needed boost outside of the summer’s main tourist season.

“Like many other estates, our peak shooting season begins in September.

“A slow start to the season is not unusual, and the chilly weather in April and May will have hampered early nesting birds.” “Well-managed moorlands provide habitat for at least 57 bird species in Scotland, as well as mountain hares, reptiles, and amphibians,” Mr Ainslie explained.

“On grouse moors, curlews, lapwings, meadow pipits, oystercatchers, and golden plovers, as well as a variety of birds of prey such as golden eagles and hen harriers, thrive.

“We take pride in our all-year conservation efforts.” Visitors from Europe and North America flock to the grouse season, which lasts 16 weeks and ends in December.

Extinction Rebellion has announced that on Thursday, it will place a giant "don't shoot" sign near Dundee Airport in protest of the impact of grouse moors on land and biodiversity.