As the furlough program draws to a close, it has been called a success.

The government’s vacation program, which supports 11.6 million workers at a cost of £70 billion, has been praised as a “job well done.”

According to the Resolution Foundation, the scheme has subsidized 2.3 billion working days and will cease this week.

The end of vacation comes with rising energy expenses and a £20 weekly cut to Universal Credit, according to the think tank, so the country is in for a “bumpy” autumn.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (JRS) has cost almost similar to the school budget for the past 18 months, according to the study.

“The JRS has been a huge success during the crisis, helping to limit unemployment to just 5.2 percent at its peak during the sharpest economic contraction in over 300 years, with the extension of the scheme to September 30 proving essential with the crisis lasting far longer than anyone first expected,” according to the report.

When the furlough program ends on Thursday, the Foundation anticipates about one million employees to be on it.

While most plan participants should return to their prior occupations, especially those on partial furlough, the think tank anticipated that hundreds of thousands of workers will be seeking for new jobs starting in October, just as UC is set to be slashed by £20 per week.

According to the survey, older workers, who are now the most likely to be on furlough, are at the highest danger of losing their jobs.

“Furlough has been as crucial to battling the Covid issue as nationalising the banks was to combating the global financial crisis, and it has been even more important in terms of defending people’s living standards,” said Dan Tomlinson, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation.

“The scheme has saved the UK from catastrophic unemployment, and its extension to 18 months — at a cost of £70 billion – has been well worth the money.

“Hundreds of thousands more workers will be seeking for work this autumn as we prepare for a post-furlough labor market, and older workers, in particular, face the possibility of unemployment and early retirement because they are most likely still on furlough.

“Record amounts of job openings should presumably suggest that this huge job search is only temporary,” says the author.

