As the full cost of Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi reveals, Liverpool’s £40 million strategy remains intact.

In the Liverpool recruitment team, few decisions are made on the spur of the moment.

The stats are crunched and the data is studied to the nth degree under the watchful eye of sporting director Michael Edwards, who has given them the flexibility to operate as they see fit thanks to Jurgen Klopp’s manner of working.

No decisions are taken without considering the long-term consequences for the club and the players involved.

Take, for example, this week’s decision to sell Marko Grujic to Porto.

For a long time, the Serbian midfielder had known that his chances of becoming a first-choice player at Anfield were slim. For the combative Grujic, loan experiences with Cardiff City and Hertha Berlin offered little more than experience until a year at Porto was enough to make his imprint.

Last season, the now-former Reds midfielder made 39 appearances for Sergio Conceicao at Estadio do Dragao, where he developed into a key player for Sergio Conceicao.

After his performance against Juventus in March, when Porto knocked the Italian giants out of the Champions League, Liverpool were flooded with requests for his availability.

Anfield officials chose to hold fire to allow Porto first refusal on the player at the moment, and despite interest from Sporting and Sassuolo in Italy, it was always Conceicao’s men who led the hunt.

Grujic’s days as a Liverpool player were officially gone on Tuesday, when he completed the permanent transition with a pat on the back from everyone on Merseyside.

Given the sheer amount of talent that has been obtained since Klopp’s first acquisition in January 2016, a long-term berth in Liverpool’s midfield has always been a difficult ambition to reach.

Klopp has recruited Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago Alcantara, and Fabinho to his midfield ranks at a cost of about £150 million since Grujic signed from Red Star Belgrade before being sent back.

Gini Wijnaldum, a £25 million signing from Newcastle later that year, arrived after Grujic and completed a five-year contract, while the Serbian has primarily observed from the shadows of Berlin, Cardiff, Belgrade, and Porto.

His career is now, at the age of 25. “The summary has come to an end.”