As the Fox News host moves to CNN, tense exchanges between Chris Wallace and Jake Tapper resurface.

Following the announcement that Chris Wallace will be joining CNN, numerous contentious interactions between the journalist and his soon-to-be colleague, Jake Tapper, resurfaced on Sunday.

After 18 years on Fox News Sunday, Wallace announced today that he is leaving for the new CNN+ streaming channel. “Congrats to Chris on a very outstanding career at @FoxNewsSunday and best wishes for whatever’s next!” tweeted several CNN reporters and anchors, including Tapper. However, the two have a history of criticizing each other.

Wallace moderated a discussion between then-President Donald Trump and then-candidate Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election. Wallace’s performance as moderator was questioned by Tapper, who claimed he couldn’t keep the event in order.

Wallace “did not have control of the debate stage for much of the evening,” according to Tapper, and “did not notify the president that he was breaking the rules until one hour and thirteen minutes into the discussion.”

Tapper abruptly interrupted an interview with Trump campaign adviser Tim Murtaugh the next day because he claimed Murtaugh refused to address Trump’s refusal to repudiate white nationalism.

“I’m not Chris Wallace,” Tapper added as the interview came to a close, alluding to the discussion.

In 2020, Tapper chastised Wallace for not questioning claims that Russian military intelligence gave Taliban-linked militants bounties to kill American troops in Afghanistan.

“You’re right. Even after this news broke, interviewers continued to ask about tweets and if the president was being too harsh with the interviewer. There was no mention of the Russia bounty or the three marines. “Not a single word,” CNN’s Jake Tapper stated.

“Speaking of sit downs: you had an interview with the president and you inquired about cruel tweets about you and not about intel reports concerning GRU bounties targeting US and UK servicemembers,” he said on Twitter.

Wallace has also expressed his dissatisfaction with Tapper.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wallace wrote to Treasury spokesperson Tony Sayegh in 2017 to express his displeasure with Tapper asking Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin in an interview if Trump might dismiss Special Counsel Robert Mueller instead of discussing tax policy.

“As much as I despise the term ‘fake news,’ this is an excellent illustration of it. This is a condensed version of the information.