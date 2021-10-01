As the fourth wave fades in some states, the COVID model predicts 93K more deaths in the United States by January.

Hospitals are enjoying a break as COVID-19 cases fall across the United States, but administrators are concerned that this is simply the lull before another storm coming winter, according to the Associated Press.

By January 1, around 90,000 additional Americans would have died of COVID-19, according to one authoritative estimate from the University of Washington, increasing the total death toll to 788,000. According to the model, half of those deaths could be avoided if everyone wore masks in public.

“Wearing a mask is already going in the wrong direction,” Ali Mokdad, a health metrics sciences professor at the university, said. “Because our hospitals are overburdened, we need to make sure we are prepared for the winter.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to health experts, the fourth wave of the pandemic has reached its height in the United States, notably in the Deep South, where hospitals were already overburdened weeks ago. However, several Northern regions are still dealing with an increase in cases, and the outlook for the winter is even less certain.

The impact of the flu season on already overburdened hospital staffs, as well as whether individuals who have refused to get vaccinated may change their minds, are all unknowns.

An estimated 70 million Americans who are eligible for vaccination are still unvaccinated, giving fuel for the extremely contagious delta form.

Mike Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, cautioned, “If you’re not vaccinated or have protection from natural infection, this virus will find you.”

The number of persons in hospitals across the country with COVID-19 has dropped to roughly 75,000 from over 93,000 in early September. New cases are on the decline, with an average of 112,000 a day, a drop of about one-third in the last two and a half weeks.

Deaths, too, appear to be decreasing, with an average of roughly 1,900 per day compared to more than 2,000 a week ago, as the United States closed in on the heartbreaking milestone of 700,000 deaths since the pandemic began on Friday.

More people wearing masks and getting vaccinated have been credited with lessening the summer surge. The virus may have burnt through susceptible persons and ran out of fuel in some areas, resulting in a drop in case numbers.

Merck said Friday that its experimental medication for has been approved. This is a condensed version of the information.