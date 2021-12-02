As the fourth student dies in the Michigan school shooting, a 15-year-old is charged as an adult and the suspect’s chilling journal is recovered.

Authorities reported Wednesday that the 15-year-old suspect in Tuesday’s mass shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan has been charged as an adult, and that a fourth student has died as a result of the terrible attack.

According to CBS News, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said the suspect, Ethan Crumbley, was charged with four charges of first-degree murder, 12 counts of felony firearm possession, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and one act of terrorism causing death.

Crumbley pleaded not guilty to the allegations in court on Wednesday, but prosecutors said the kid “walked down the corridor slowly and deliberately aiming the pistol at pupils and firing.”

The motivation for the shooting has yet to be revealed, however according to The Detroit News, officials seized a journal inside Crumbley’s rucksack on Wednesday.

Crumbley wrote in the notebook of “his intention to shoot up the school to include murdering pupils,” according to Lt. Tim Willis of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities also retrieved Crumbley’s cell phone from his residence. Two different videos made Monday on the cell phone described his plans for Tuesday’s attack.

Before Crumbley’s arraignment, Willis told 52nd District Court Judge Nancy Carniak that the suspect “spoke about shooting and killing pupils the next day at Oxford High School.” During the shooting, videos from the site showed students attempting to flee through windows.

Meanwhile, according to ABC News, police officials confirmed Wednesday that another victim of the shooting, 17-year-old Justin Shilling, had died, bringing the total number of victims to four.

Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Myre, 16, and Hana St. Juliana, 14, were the other three students that died. Four injured victims remained in the hospital Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office; three other injured victims were discharged, and a 17-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest is in critical condition.

According to the Associated Press, Crumbley appeared with his parents before worried school officials few hours before the shooting. The teen’s parents were summoned “for behavior in the classroom that was concerning.” After the meeting, Crumbley stayed at school. The shooting took occurred many hours later.

After it was learned that the pistol used in the shooting was acquired by Crumbley's father on Friday, prosecutors are considering charging both of his parents.