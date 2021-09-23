As the foursomes matches for the Ryder Cup are confirmed, world number one Jon Rahm leads for Europe.

As Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry were kept out of the opening session of the 43rd Ryder Cup, world number one Jon Rahm was given the opportunity to lead from the front.

In the inaugural foursomes match at Whistling Straits, European captain Padraig Harrington chose Rahm and fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia to lead his team’s effort to reclaim the championship.

And they were given a difficult challenge when US captain Steve Stricker sent out Jordan Spieth, a three-time major winner, and Justin Thomas, who won three of their four matches together in Paris last year.

Their only loss at Le Golf National came against Europe’s top duo of Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari, but because Molinari was not included in the team this time, Fleetwood was forced to sit out the first morning’s action.

On Friday morning, Viktor Hovland of Norway was the only European rookie in play, partnering Paul Casey against Dustin Johnson and Open champion Collin Morikawa, while Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick faced Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger.

Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter faced FedEx Cup winner Patrick Cantlay and Olympic champion Xander Schauffele in the final match, which they won one of their two foursomes matches in Paris.