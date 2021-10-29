As the former Liverpool midfielder’s PSG difficulties continue, claims have been made for Gini Wijnaldum and Lionel Messi.

According to reports from France, former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum ‘doesn’t have the support of the South American players’ at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Dutchman has been in short supply at PSG, having not played a full 90 minutes in Ligue 1 since matchday three.

According to L’Equipe, the club’s South American players, notably Lionel Messi, are against Wijnaldum because they ‘prefer’ fellow South American Leandro Paredes.

This season, Wijnaldum has been in and out of PSG’s lineup, but he has played more minutes than Paredes, another midfielder.

However, new reports imply that the 30-year-status old’s in the team is being jeopardized by the ‘development of cliques’ within the dressing room.

This comes after rumours that Wijnaldum ‘isn’t fully satisfied’ in Paris following his summer transfer from Liverpool.

“I can’t say I’m fully delighted,” he told Dutch news channel NOS earlier this month. “The scenario is not what I wanted.”

“But that’s football, so I’ll have to get used to it.” I’m a warrior by nature. To change things around, I need to stay positive and work hard.

“I’ve played a lot in recent years, and I’ve always been in good shape and performed well.” This is a new experience that will take some time to adjust to.

“I was looking forward to taking the next step, but then this happened.” It’s extremely difficult.” Wijnaldum was at Anfield for five years before leaving on a free transfer at the end of last season when his contract expired.

He was one of only two Liverpool players to participate in every Premier League game last season, but he appears to be having a difficult time adjusting to his new team.