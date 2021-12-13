As the first Omicron death in the UK is verified, Boris Johnson refuses to rule out new restrictions.

Boris Johnson has refused to rule out more limitations after confirming that at least one person in the UK has died from the Covid-19 Omicron version.

The Prime Minister remarked during a visit to a vaccination facility near Paddington in west London: “Unfortunately, Omicron is causing hospitalizations, and at least one patient has died as a result of Omicron.

“So I think we need to put the assumption that this is a lesser version of the virus to one side and just acknowledge the rapidity with which it is spreading throughout the community. As a result, the best thing we can do is all go out and get our boosters.” Many people infected with the variation have an unusual Omicron symptom. However, as the Omicron variety surges, the Prime Minister has refused to rule out more coronavirus limitations ahead of Christmas, stating that the goal is to “give a booster” to every adult before the end of the year.

He stated, ” “Throughout the pandemic, I’ve made a point of emphasizing to the public that we must keep an eye on the situation and take whatever steps are necessary to preserve public health.

“We believe that the initiatives we’re doing – Plan B paired with a tremendously ambitious acceleration of the booster campaign, bringing it ahead by a month so that we can deliver a booster to every adult by the end of the year – are the right approach.”

It came after Health Secretary Sajid Javid stated that the government would “put everything” at the Covid booster initiative to combat Omicron.

For the next two weeks, GPs will solely focus on urgent requirements and immunizations.