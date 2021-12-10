As the final of I’m A Celebrity approaches, the bookies’ favorite shifts dramatically.

The odds on who will win this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity have been announced by bookmakers… I need to get out of here.

After a tumultuous start, the last episode is now only a matter of days away.

On Thursday, there was practically a toss-up between two campmates for the title of King of the Castle.

Simon Gregson, who plays Steve McDonald on Coronation Street, was a close second favorite, with a 30 percent probability of winning, while football icon David Ginola had a 36 percent chance.

However, a lot has changed since then.

Compare data was used to produce these figures.

With a 42.5 percent chance of winning the program, David Ginola is the most likely candidate to be elected King of the Castle.

Danny Miller of Emmerdale is now the second most likely winner, with a 30.2 percent probability of winning.

Simon Gregson has slid to third place, although he still has a decent 25.4 percent chance of winning.

Frankie Bridge was the clear favorite to win the show on November 17, four days before it began.

The former Saturdays vocalist is presently ranked fourth in the betting odds.

According to bookmakers, Matty Lee is expected to be the next celebrity to leave the camp, with only a 0.8 percent chance of winning the show.

The final episode of this series will run on ITV from 9pm to 10.40pm on Sunday, December 12th.